State gears up to ride next wave of growth, create new jobs: Minister KTR

Telangana government has unveiled four sectoral policies with an eye on riding the next wave of growth in the Information Technology space and help create a new pipeline of employment opportunities.

Thursday’s launch of the policies on Data Analytics, Data Centres, Open Data and Cyber Security is part of the 10 such that were announced at the unveiling of the State’s IT Framework Policy this April.

Apart from seizing the opportunities, by laying the ground for entrepreneurs and companies to set up facilities in the State, the objective is to ensure a new stream of jobs as automation of several processes in conventional IT has begun to impact hiring.

Addressing the gathering comprising several IT industry leaders, including Cisco India president Dinesh Malkani, the IT and Industry Minister K.T.Rama Rao said Telangana sought to become a thought leader and keen on creating new a benchmark in policy initiatives. In doing so, it wanted to further the growth of IT in Hyderabad, ride the next wave of growth and create more employment as increased automation of many of the existing processes in IT could lead to loss of jobs. The State government, he added, has been, in the last two years, able to attract marquee names such as Google, Amazon and Apple to set up their campuses in Hyderabad as well as several other small and medium scale IT firms. Later, in a series of tweets from his official account @MinIT_Telangana, Mr. Rao said the new policies would facilitate horizontal integration and help develop Tier 2 cities in the State. The Open Data Policy, he said, would promote transparency in governance and help find data based solutions. In another tweet, he said a state-of-the-art Data Analytics Park is to be set-up in Telangana. Earlier, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the four policies were the second batch with the first set of four launched along with the IT Policy. The two remaining policies, on Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Technologies; and e-Waste Management, will be released within two months.

On the occasion, seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and Letters of Intent were signed by the Telangana government with Cisco, Factly, Data Security Council of India, CtrlS, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, Nasscom and Cropdata Technology Pvt Ltd.