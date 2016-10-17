Chief Minister asks officials to come up with a citizens’ charter comprising services that can be extended to publicon demand

The Telangana government is said to be contemplating on enacting its own Right to Services Act on the lines of a similar legislation in other States to facilitate citizens to access government services as a matter of right.

The need for Right to Services Act was stressed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting at Marri Channa Reddy Institute of Human Resource Development recently. He asked officials to come up with a citizens’ charter comprising services in all the departments that could be extended to public on demand.

A top official, while confirming that the government was working on the proposal, however, said it required a detailed action to identify the services that the public should get without any hassle. He said the government had already made a beginning by implementing TS-IPASS, the industrial policy framework, of giving single window clearances within a fortnight to prospective industries. The same would be extended to all the departments in the name of Right to Services.

Sources said the Telangana government was keen on enacting the legislation before a Central Act was adopted by the BJP-led NDA government. The UPA government had piloted the Right to Services Bill in Parliament, but it lapsed at the end of the term of the 15th Lok Sabha.

However, over 20 States have already passed their own legislation. Display of list of free medicine in government hospitals and online booking of police complaints were some of the services offered in those States. It was stated that the Chief Minister mooted the Act to make administration people-friendly with the aim of eliminating mediators and checking corruption at all levels. Barring sporadic struggles by Left-backed Telangana People’s Movement for Right to Services, there was never a demand from any quarter for enactment of the legislation in the State.