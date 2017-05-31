Telangana to be power surplus this year

more-in

The State is on the verge of becoming power surplus for the first time during the current year.

Going by the demand supply requirements forecast by the Central Electricity Authority, Telangana will have surplus power to the tune of 3,540 million units by the end of the current year. The CEA, in its Load Generation Balance Report (LGBR) of 2017-18, projected the State’s requirement to be in the order of 56,307 million units while the availability from all sources is expected to be 59,847 million units, leaving surplus energy of 3,540 MU or 6.3%.

The LGBR 2017-18 projected all southern States except Kerala to be surplus States with Andhra Pradesh topping the list with 10.8%, Karnataka (8.1%), Tamil Nadu (7.9%) and Telangana (6.3%). Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have not experienced any shortages though it was forecast that there would be shortage of 3.3% and 7.6% respectively.

Demand matched

According to LGBR 2016-17, requirement of power was projected at 53,029 MU and the State could ensure availability of 53,017 MU, including availing power from the Central generating stations, unallocated quota and other sources. The peak demand of 9,187 MW was met by the power utilities successfully.

The report said the State could meet its demand almost in full with minor demand-supply gap which was on account of reasons other than non-availability of power. The State could effectively manage the shortfall of 3.3 % through demand side management. The report said Telangana is expected to join Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Puducherry which are anticipated to have surplus on annual basis in terms of energy.

Experts are cautioning the State government against going ahead with its ambitious plans for capacity addition at least for the time being as there would be no takers for power once the State becomes enters the surplusleague.

“Majority of States are expected to be surplus going by the LGBR 2017-18 forecast. There may not be any State that will purchase the surplus power,” Prayas (Energy) Group representative N. Sreekumar said.