The centenary celebrations of Osmania University will bear the stamp of Telangana agitation.

The celebrations which would begin on April 26 next year will have several themes and one of them is the role of Osmania University in shaping and transforming Telangana and its contribution to society. The President of India would be invited as chief guest for the three-day inaugural festival.

A meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari with OU Vice-Chancellor S. Ramachandram and Registrar E. Suresh Kumar also attended by K. Keshava Rao, TRS Member of Rajya Sabha, discussed the issues regarding the celebrations.

The inaugural would feature lectures by distinguished academics of international repute. It was also decided to produce a documentary on Osmania University featuring its history, varied facets and achievements since its inception. Special Officer, centenary celebrations, H. Venkateshwarlu was also present.