Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy has lashed out at those ‘inimical’ to the interests of Telangana and making baseless allegations against the Telangana State power utilities and employees.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Jagadish Reddy challenged that they were ready for any debate on the power sharing arrangements between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The transparency adopted by Telangana Government in PPAs was public knowledge and even a lineman in the energy department could elaborate on this, he said.

Jealous of rapid strides being made by Telangana and its reputation as a State with no political corruption, some neighbouring States and their agents in Telangana were repeatedly indulging in false propoganda, the Minister alleged.

These agents claimed that the Telangana Government was refusing to buy power offered by AP power utilities at lower rates while in reality Andhra Pradesh evaded giving 53.89 per cent of power generated by AP power projects to Telangana in violation of AP State Reorganisation Act provisions. It had also cancelled the PPAs of Krishnapatnam and Hindujas soon after bifurcation to create problems for Telangana, he recalled.

However Telangana Chief Minister and the officials of power utilities ensured that the power sector was back on track within two years.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy said AP had not only failed to give power due to Telangana at Rs.3.97 per unit but quoted Rs.5.30 per unit when State invited tenders to purchase 2,000 MW of power. When others quoted Rs.4.63 per unit, it quoted Rs.4.62 but failed to supply power when TS Genco officials agreed for it. Finally after waiting in vain for AP to supply power, Telangana power utilities entered into agreements with other companies.

Mr.Jagadish Reddy said agents of neighbouring State tried to create hurdles for Bhadradri power project when TSGENCO entered into agreement with BHEL and Centre gave permission to complete sub-critical technology plants in the country including those in Telangana by March 2017. Though some filed petition in National Green Tribunal against Bhadradri , the NGT vacated the stay order..

He also said the government was expecting environmental clearance soon from Union Ministry of Environment and Forests for both the Bhadradri and Yadadri projects.

