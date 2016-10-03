The Telangana Government on Sunday submitted a detailed report to the Centre on the damage caused by the recent heavy rains in the State estimating the loss at Rs.2,202 crore.

A delegation comprising Deputy Chief Minister Md. Mahamood Ali, Finance Minister E. Rajender and Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and submitted to him the rain damage report. The State Government explained in its report that standing crops in about 1.23 lakh hectares were damaged besides the loss of about Rs.1,157 crore suffered by Hyderabad City.

Further, they stated that 19.345 houses were damaged due to rains across the State and the loss to roads was Rs.463 crore (Roads & Buildings) and Rs.298 crore (Panchayat Raj). Stating that the rains have also caused heavy damage to irrigation 671 irrigation tanks including Mid Manair reservoir, they noted that 46 persons died in the rains.

Mr. Mahamood Ali said Hyderabad had witnessed highest rainfall, after the deluge of 1908 and 2000, leaving the roads in a bad shape.

The Deputy CM claimed that the Union Home Minister had responded positively to the State’s request for generous assistance and assured to send Central teams to assess the loss caused by the rains.