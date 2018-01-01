Telangana police get a new app TSCOP

more-in

Adding a few features to HYDCOP, a mobile phone-based app which enabled the city police in maintaining better coordination, the Police Department on Monday launched a new app TSCOP on similar lines for the policemen across the State.

The main objective of the app is to ensure better collaboration and operational efficiency of the police at all levels in the districts and commissionerates across the State.

Unveiling TSCOP, Telangana in-charge Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said that the app has been envisaged to facilitate easy access of critical information ‘Anytime, Anywhere’ to the police officers in the State through their smartphones and tablets, especially while performing field duties.

Stating that it was time to leapfrog forward, Mr. Reddy said that all the 54 services of the department are integrated into the app. Initially, it will be used by police personnel in Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates and very soon will be rolled out for policemen in all districts and commissionerates.

Third Eye, which policemen had been using for a long time now, will be useful to identify suspects in an offence by verifying Aadhaar number, voter ID, driving licence, vehicle registration or mobile phone number. The police officers can also verify the crime record of suspects against 16,000 courts data across the country and real-time jail release information is directly pushed to field officers and the concerned Station Head Officers.