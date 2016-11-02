The Left parties, led by the CPI Telangana State Council, have demanded that the CPI(Maoist) leader Ramakrishnabe produced in the court immediately. Referring to doubts expressed by RK’s relatives and party comrades that he might be in police custody, the representatives of CPI, CPI(M), CPI (ML)- New Democracy, MCPI, SUCI, RSP, Forward Bloc and others said the onus of dispelling all these fears lay with the Andhra Pradesh State Government. They also demanded judicial enquiry into the alleged encounter on Andhra-Orissa Border, and subsequent “shoot-outs” in which over 30 Maoists and adivasis were killed.

