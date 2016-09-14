For skill development:Telangana Industrialists Federation president K. Sudheer Reddy (second from left) and Telangana Jagruthi president and MP K. Kavitha and others after signing of the MoU in Hyderabad on Tuesday.Photo: Nagara Gopal

Member of Parliament K.Kavitha on Tuesday assured support to Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) in pursuing its demands pertaining to water charges, property tax and soft loans with the State Government.

Apart from appealing against levy of commercial tariff on drinking water supplied to industrial units, the federation wanted rationalisation of property tax and disbursement of short-term, bridge loans. “I will try my best to expedite the process,” the Nizamabad MP told a gathering of the federation members here.

She was speaking after releasing TIF’s monthly magazine, Make in Telangana, and signing of an MoU for skill development between the federation and Telangana Jagruthi, a non-governmental organisation founded by her. Skill development, Ms. Kavitha explained, is important to help prepare youth, particularly those from rural areas, from a perspective of becoming job-ready as well as gaining insights about innovation in industries, the products and processes. Telangana Jagruthi, she added, seeks to fill the gap.