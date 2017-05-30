ICET results today at 4 p.m.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS-ICET) results for this year will be released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman T. Papi Reddy at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
