Hyderabad

ICET results today at 4 p.m.

more-in

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS-ICET) results for this year will be released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman T. Papi Reddy at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
universities and colleges
entrance examination
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2017 7:23:26 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/telangana-icet-results-today-at-4-pm/article18655178.ece

© The Hindu