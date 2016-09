Engineer Sadatullah Hussaini, Director, Centre for Study and Research, New Delhi, will deliver a lecture on ‘Compulsions of the changing times and the role of a teacher,’ at Maulana Azad National Urdu University Campus on September 6. The lecture is being organised to mark the Teachers’ Day on September 5. Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz of MANUU will preside over the lecture.