The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Telangana State unit has demanded that the Assembly Speaker, S. Madhusudanachary, take steps to disqualify the party MLAs who defected to the ruling TRS in the light of the orders issued by the High Court. TDP-TS working president A. Revanth Reddy said the High Court’s order directing the Speaker to complete processing of the disqualification petitions filed against the 12 MLAs came as a “slap on the face of the government”. The order came at a time when people were losing confidence on the democratic systems.

He said the TRS leadership should take steps to disqualify the defectors and order for polls afresh.