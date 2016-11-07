All efforts made to give representation to factors such as caste, community and local acceptance of candidate

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit tried to strike a balance between caste and community equations in the list of candidates announced as the party’s convenors for the newly-created districts.

The party, according to sources, figured in various factors including the local appeal for the selected candidates in the selection of the convenors. Accordingly, the party has given representation to nine candidates each from the backward classes communities and the dominant Reddy community in its list of candidates announced on Sunday.

Four members of the Velama community had been appointed as coordinators for three of the four districts forming part of the erstwhile Karimnagar district while two from Muslim community were appointed as in-charges for the Asifabad and Adilabad districts. Candidates from the Reddy community were appointed in-charges of the new districts carved out from the erstwhile Warangal, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Medak districts.

Leaders from backward classes found representation in the districts of Warangal rural and urban, Mahbubabad, Medchal, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and Gadwal districts.

The list of the candidates had been prepared at the direction of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu who wanted the party leaders to complete selection of in-charges for the newly carved districts.

The party leaders were reportedly asked to ensure that the selection of candidates was based on several factors, including the local standing of the aspiring candidates. The party leaders would be touring their respective villages as part of the ongoing membership drive as part of efforts to ensure that the cadre loyal to the party since inception is enrolled.

Mr. Naidu, according to sources, had directed the party leaders to complete the enrolment process at the earliest and ensure that the party launches sustained struggles on issues of immediate public importance while staying with the people.