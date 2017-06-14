TDP petitions Governor seeking CBI probe into land deals

more-in

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit alleged that the State government was trying to shield some of the high profile industrialists and Ministers in the State Cabinet, who were involved in the alleged irregularities in the land transactions at Miyapur on the city outskirts.

TDP-TS representatives led by party president L. Ramana and A. Revanth Reddy sought Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan’s intervention into the issue to ensure that the prime land was not handed over to others. They wanted the Governor to seek investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the multi-crore “land scam” involving some key leaders of the ruling party as the CB-SID probe ordered by the State would not serve the purpose.

They alleged that the Government was sidetracking the investigation into the issue and some Sub-Registrars had been suspended to cover up the involvement of “influential people” close to the powers that be. The prime accused, an industrialist, was absconding ever since the irregularities came to light and they said, they perceived threat to his life as his arrest could bring out facts relating to those involved in the irregularities.

They reminded Mr. Narasimhan that the Governor’s office was the custodian of the Government’s properties in line with provisions under Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act and it was for the Governor to take steps to protect the prime lands. They attributed that the anywhere registration system introduced by the Government had come in handy for the guilty to “illegally” register the Government lands on their names and this was evident from the number of transactions that took place under the anywhere registration mode last year.

Of the total 1.01 lakh registrations in Hyderabad last year, 25,246 were made through the anywhere registration mode while the number was 78,838 in respect of Ranga Reddy where the total transactions stood at 2.11 lakh. The quantum of the anywhere registration transactions have scope to doubts that a major of irregular transactions took place under this mode and they were also strengthened by the fact that documents pertaining to registration of some prime lands went missing from the registration offices.

In view of the seriousness of the irregularities, the Governor should take the initiative to seek investigation by the CBI into the matter, they said.