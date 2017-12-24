Hyderabad

Tattoo designer arrested

In a joint operation the Adibatla police and Central Crime Station team apprehended a 30-year-old tattoo designer on charges of house burglary. Police seized 23 tolas of gold ornaments valued at ₹ 7 lakh and a car from his possession.

The accused Anup Singh, a native of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh is involved in 24 cases of house burglary in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

“There are nine cases registered against him in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda,” said M. Venkateshwar Rao, deputy commissioner of police, Rachakonda.

He said that Mr. Singh along with some other members of his gang moves in the localities of various states in a car and commits theft by observing locked houses.

Mr. Rao said that the police arrested him while he was about to commit a house burglary in Adibatla limits.

