Talaq through newspaper ad in Hyderabad daily

A Hyderabadi working in Saudi Arabia allegedly divorced his wife through a newspaper advertisement, the city police learnt on Wednesday. According to the Moghalpura police, Mohammed Mustaquddin, pronounced talaq to his wife Syeda Naznen through an advertisement issued in a local Urdu daily on March 4.

The woman had approached the police on February 17 alleging harassment and cheating.

“The complainant alleged that when the couple arrived in India in February, he left her here with her child and returned. He also told her she would hear from his advocate.

“Neither the man nor his family responded to her calls, forcing her to approach the police,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, S. Gangadhar said. The police had obtained a copy of the advertisement and translated it. The police said a case had been registered under Sections 498 A, 420, 506 and 509 of the IPC.

But with the latest revelation that the man had issued a talaq, the validity of the case, in the light of violation of the Muslim Personal Law, had to be considered.