Member of Lok Sabha from Nizamabad K. Kavitha, who was in Kuwait on Thursday as part of her nine-nation tour showcasing ‘Bathukamma’ in just 10 days, announced that by the next year people in the White House would get to see the floral decoration that symbolises Telangana culture.

Ms. Kavitha’s tour covers Dubai, United Kingdom, United States of America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Bahrain, Kuwait and Denmark.

Telangana Jagruthi

Undertaken on the banner of the Telangana Jagruthi the platform spearheading the culture and tradition of the new State, she has taken Telangana heritage onto the international platform.

Bathukamma

In a press release, she said people were getting attracted by the colourful flowers and that it was common knowledge that women played a key role in uniting people of the State.

She said her vision was to bring together the entire Telugu diaspora onto a single platform and an emotional connect with the land that they were born in.

Guinness record

At the Lal Bahadur Stadium here recently, the event that had a gathering of 10,000 women with their Bathukamma was pitched for a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records.