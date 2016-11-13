Syndicate Bank has embarked on a large scale transformation programme called Project Ananya, a flagship programme to provide customers with the ‘best in class’ services while improving and modernising the whole bank.

The bank under the project opened five branches on November 11 and former Governor of Tamil Nadu Rama Mohan Rao inaugurated the Banjara Hills branch. Branches were also opened at Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Malakpet and Afzulgunj.

Syndicate Bank general manager (marketing) K.T. Rao, speaking on the occasion, said that a completely operational account would be available in less than one day with no additional visits to the branch. The bank under Project Ananya was entering the new era of banking with superior customer service, sales focus and digital banking services.

The bank proposed to transform 10 per cent of its branches to the new format in the next six to 12 months, he said.