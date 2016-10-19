Happy lot:Information Technology Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and TSWREIS Secretary Dr. R. S. Praveen Kumar with students of Social Welfare Residential School, Gowlidoddi, who proudly show their tablets.- Photo: Mohammed Yousuf

Tablets to be distributed in 13 other schools across the State, covering 4,000 students

Under sky blue walled classrooms, children peer into the tablet gadgets trying to figure out the last lesson taught even as their teachers and others try to explain how e-learning will help both the teachers and students.

“Very useful and we can concentrate more than the books to understand the lessons,” says Balajyoti, while her friend Tejasvi chips in: “I can vividly imagine my lessons, especially about how untouchability still prevails.”

The seventh class girls are from among the 230 students from classes six, seven and eight from the TS Social Welfare Residential School at Gowlidoddi (Gachibowli) who will benefit from e-learning through tablets introduced by the TSSWR Educational Society in collaboration with Edutor Technologies.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan launched the pilot programme taken up in 13 other social welfare schools across the State covering 4,000 students, and 80 were handed over here.

Each device costs about Rs.13,000, including customised content with training for teachers.

“Lessons can be made interactive, revised anywhere and tests can also be evaluated,” said Prameela, a teacher.

“Social change can happen only through education and technology is likely to provide solutions to bridge the gap,” said Mr. Ranjan. Pointing out that digital content is the key, he wanted it to be suited for an average student to understand. He also opened the ‘Rankers’ e-learning library on the 12-acre campus giving access to 6,000 lessons on IIT-JEE entrance coaching.

Digital classrooms ready

The government too is ready to roll out digital classrooms throughout the State touching every school, he said, and lauded the TS Social Welfare Residential Educational Society (TSWREIS) for introducing several initiatives.

“Digital e-learning will be supplanting teachers work and not replace them,” clarified the society secretary Dr. R.S. Praveen Kumar.

Special initiatives like computer and language labs, kiosks and introduction of concepts like eplus clubs (English Plus), Green Gurus and Op Einstein were taken up to improvise teaching methods. It also led to identification of bright students to teach fellow peers and also earn between Rs.1,500 and Rs.2,500 per class.

Ram G of Eductor Tech said tablet lessons will transform classrooms into next generation digital teaching for 21st century.