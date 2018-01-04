Survey of Mamidyala houses completed

more-in

The district administration took another step to implementation of the Kondapochamma Reservoir with completion of the survey of the houses in Mamidyala village in Mulugu mandal which is one of the three villages that would get submerged.

As part of the socio-economic survey, the revenue and irrigation officials started numbering of houses in the village on December 29th and it was completed within three days.

The move caught the villagers by surprise. “We did not know that a survey was on for houses till the teams landed at our doorstep. Why was there no announcement in the village? Why has the administration failed to give us even an alert?” asked A. Mallesham one of the residents of the village. His worry was that they may be forced to leave the village without completion of rehabilitation measures.

Numbering of houses

However, the villagers were pacified by the police and the enumeration was completed without further issues.

“Once the houses are numbered the administration would be in a position to identify the families residing in those houses, the number of persons, for how many persons we have to provide rehabilitation and resettlement and how many children have crossed 18 years,” Gajwel Revenue Divisional Officer D. Vijayender Reddy told The Hindu.

Mamidyala along with Bahilampur and Thanedarpally face submergence under the proposed Kondapochamma Reservoir. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had held discussions with the residents of the three villages and convinced them to sell the land to the government at ₹12 lakh per acre and had promised double bedroom houses to all the eligible displaced persons.

R&R work

The farmers of the three villages had not allowed the project work to be taken up on their lands demanding the district administration take steps for their relief and rehabilitation.

District Collector P. Venkatram Reddy had followed it up and had started the the work on construction of houses for the displaced persons at Tuniki Bollaram. Following which the residents had allowed the executing agency to start levelling of ground in the villages.