Medical Director of Thumbay Hospital here, T. Shyam Sunder on Saturday said there was a surge in incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), primarily due to rapid urbanization, lifestyle changes and genetic predisposition, leading to increased demand for critical care.

“Open economy has given us greater access to the latest technology needed for critical care and recent advances in cardiology, neurology and neurosurgery and pulmonology have made critical care more fruitful and rewarding by way of decreased morbidity and mortality, he said after a 2-day annual South Zone Critical Care Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) that he chaired.

Enormous spends were needed on primary healthcare, preventive care and specialty Intensive Care that would take up between 30 and 40 per cent of the total investment “Not too many hospitals have the financial capability to build an ICU set-up that costs around Rs. 50 to 70 lakh per bed,” he said.

Dr. Samavedam Srinivas of Virinchi Hospital said, “Surely there is a shortage of ICU beds, besides a striking contrast in rural, urban and metropolitan healthcare scenario. Specialty-wise critical care is not yet widely accepted and an aspect that has been clearly overlooked is that increased critical care beds have to be matched with trained doctors trained paramedical staff.”

“Critical care accounts for about 20 to 30 per cent of a hospital’s budget because an ICU is the most expensive department that needs high-end equipment, antibiotics and drugs. Payments are always a problem and hospitals are very prone to huge losses.

Depending on the specialty, a patient’s cost of treatment could range from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 1 lakh a day,” said Dr. Ghanshyam of Max Cure Hospitals.

Commercial aspect

“If you look at the commercial aspect and financial viability, I do not think any hospital can make huge profits from ICU services. To create proper infrastructure, supply qualified manpower and specialists is a very costly affair for any hospital. But when a patient gets admitted in an ICU, hospitals generates revenue from investigations, medicines and procedural charges,” explained Dr. J. Srinivas of Continental Hospitals.