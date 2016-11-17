A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankara Narayana on Wednesday asked the Telangan government to submit the details of the survey which the State claimed to have conducted regarding agricultural labour in six villages which would be submerged under the Mallannasagar project.

The Bench was dealing with a batch of writ petitions challenging GO 123.

Counsel for the petitioners submitted that Act 30 of 2013 dealt not only with financial assistance to the poor in the village but also various rights.

The petitioners contended that land could not be acquired for any project without completion of the environment impact assessment. Once lands were acquired, the public hearing would be a farce as there would be no one to participate. The Bench adjourned the case to next Wednesday.