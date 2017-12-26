Submit details of land acquisition cases: Hyderabad High Court

more-in

The High Court of Hyderabad on Tuesday directed the Governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to present all details relating to cases of land acquisition and payment of compensation to land-owners.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G. Shyam Prasad instructed the Chief Secretaries of the two States to furnish details within four weeks. Mahabubnagar District Principal Judge G. Venkata Krishnaiah had written to the High Court, stating that execution petitions filed by persons, who lost lands, were piling up for years as the district administration was not implementing the orders issued by the court.

Treating the letter as Public Interest Litigation petition, the High Court passed the order. Government Pleader for Telangana General Administration Department Palle Nageshwara Rao sought time for the Government to set things right.

The division bench expressed concern over the Government’s failure to comply with the orders given by the courts.