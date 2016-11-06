The Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika organised a “deeksha” with hundreds of post-graduate students seeking release of fee reimbursement and mess charges on the Osmania University campus.

Mohd. Ali Shabbir, Leader of Opposition, Telangana Legislative Council, who inaugurated the deeksha, said the entire education system in the State had been spoiled with seats in professional colleges reduced with the Government forcing the colleges to shut down in order to allow it to avoid paying fee reimbursement.

Mr. Shabbir Ali said students were expecting a new education system with laptops and pens in their hands but all that they got to hold was placards fighting for their rights and release of their fee, which was a normal process all these years.

The Government had failed to release the fee reimbursement dues for the last two years and the students’ certificates were not being released by colleges and the universities thus denting their prospects of higher education. Instead of addressing these important issues, the Chief Minister was busy building home for himself and Secretariat spending hundreds of crores of tax payer’s money.