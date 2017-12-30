Students give shape to their thoughts at painting contest

Talent unlimited: Winners in both senior and junior categories and those who bagged consolation prizes with K. Lakshmi, Director of State Gallery of Art, and Preeti Samyukta from Jawaharlal Nehru University of Fine Arts, at Chitramayee-State Gallery of Art at Kavuri Hills on Saturday.

At Telangana State Gallery of Art, children of about 10 years old and above painted their vision for India, New Year hopes and more as part of The Hindu Young World annual painting competition.

The event, organised on Saturday, had the participation of 200 students from 40 schools in the city.

In the competition that was divided into senior and junior categories, six topics were given to students to choose from. The event was organised by The Hindu with Thyrocare as knowledge partner and Gitam University and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) as regional partners. Preeti Samyukta, head of the department (painting) at Jawaharlal Nehru University of Fine Arts judged the entries in the competition.

Students who took part in the contest painted on topics such as wild life, India’s unity in diversity, their New Year resolutions, pollution-free India and water sports. “I painted my New Year resolution which is to finish writing a story book. Now that I have painted it, I feel it will help me finish the book in 2018,” said Adhiti, a class VIII student of Delhi Public School, who won the third prize in the senior category.

D. Vishwatej, a class VII student of Howard Public School who won the first prize in the same category, chose to paint wild life as he likes animals. B. Neha of Kendriya Vidyalaya Air Force Station, Begumpet, won the second prize in the category illustrating India’s unity in diversity.

In the junior category, G. Bhuwaneswari of K.V. Air Force Station, Begumpet, who won the first prize, painted her idea of pollution-free India where citizens used eco-friendly transport. “I painted the individuals who are keen on protecting the environment,” the class V student said. Sneh Shree of class V, Geetanjali Devashala, painted an image of surfers at sea and won the second prize in the category.

Sanjana of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Jubilee Hills, won the third price in the juniors category. Parents who accompanied the children called the event a learning experience. “This was the first time she painted on a topic given on the spot. It has given her courage to participate in other competitions,” said Poonam, Sneh Shree’s mother, who attended the event.

K. Lakshmi, Director of Telangana State Gallery of Art, gave away the prizes to six students—the top three from each category—at the end of the three-hour-long event.