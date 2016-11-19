An engineering student, reportedly undergoing treatment for mental illness, broke into the computer room of the CBI’s court inside Gagan Vihar complex on Friday.

Initially speculation was rife that he was a thief and sneaked inside to damage or take away some files. “Inquiries indicated that he was a student and was not well mentally for past few days,” Abids Inspector A. Gangaram said.

Shiva Kumar, who was in second year of B.Tech. programme, resides at Kundanbagh in Begumpet. Since his father abandoned the family, his mother used to take care of him. The student used to behave strange due to bouts of depression.