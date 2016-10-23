A press release from the Telangana Land Oustees’ Struggle Committee has opposed the land acquisition under Section 40 of the ‘Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013’, terming it illegal.

The section should be used only for Defence requirements, national interests, and in case of natural calamities, the note contended.

The Government, through the notification issued on September 29, intended to force its will on the people, it said.