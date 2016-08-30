Stone laid for SEC building

IT, Industries and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao here on Monday laid the foundation for a new building for the Telangana State Election Commission at Gachibowli to be built at a cost of Rs.7.5 crore.

The new facility with 34,000 sq.ft space after construction will be having offices of the Commissioner, secretary and other staff plus it will also have conference hall, seminar hall, library, dining, record room, etc. There is also a plan to construct six staff quarters at the site, he said. Ministers J. Krishna Rao, P. Mahender Reddy, SEC Nagi Reddy, special chief secretary S.P. Singh and others were present. Currently, the SEC is functioning from a building belonging to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning at Masab Tank.