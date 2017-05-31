State tops in national integration initiatives

more-in

Telangana has drawn appreciation from the Centre and topped the list in taking up ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ initiatives. Senior officers of the State were congratulated at a nation-wide video conference for implementing the prestigious Central programme of building unity and integrity.

According to a press release, Union Secretary-Higher Education K.K. Sharma, Union Additional Secretary R. Subramanyam, Joint Secretary-School Education Maneesh Garg and Economic Advisor Subba Rao held the video conference with secretaries and nodal officers of all States and Union Territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken up the programme of strengthening of inter-State promotional activities in national integration.

MoU with Haryana

Telangana, the youngest State of the Indian Union had emerged a leader by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Haryana and preparing an action plan, while also carrying out cultural, literary and tourism-related activities and firming up a calender for the year 2017.

Union Secretary-Higher Education K.K. Sharma is said to have appreciated Telangana for the theme ‘Haryangana’ to celebrate its partnering with Haryana at a nation-wide video conference on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Secretary-Tourism of Telangana B. Venkatesham outlined the various activities taken up together with Haryana.

Coffee table book

He explained that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Secretary S.P. Singh were guiding the State team in implementing ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’.

A coffee table Book on Telangana is being brought out by Haryana Government, with images taken in Telangana by photographers from Haryana. The release said Haryana Government had sent a police band to participate in the ceremonial parade on State Formation Day, apart from which two cultural troupes had also arrived to enthrall audiences at the People’s Plaza on June Two.