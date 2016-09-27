The two power distribution companies (Discoms) in Telangana are expected to get 1,000 MW power from Chhattisgarh by December-end this year or in January next. Power purchase agreement in this regard was signed in September last year.

This was indicated by Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Transco and TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao here on Monday. When contacted, he stated that the 765kV Wardha-Dichpally-Maheshwaram transmission line being commissioned by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), which is essential to drawl of power from Chhattisgarh, is expected to be completed by December. Telangana has already booked a slot for evacuation of 1,000 MW power from Janjgir thermal power project in Chhattisgarh on the 765kV double-circuit line being commissioned with a total transmission capacity of 4,350 MW power. After signing a memorandum of understanding in November 2014, power utilities of the two States signed the power purchase agreement (PPA) here in September last year.

Availability of Chhattisgarh power is likely to help the two Discoms of Telangana to meet the demand, which is expected to increase considerably during the rabi season following good rains this year, from agriculture and industrial sectors. Energy officials are estimating that the demand would go beyond 175 million units (MU) during the crucial stages of rabi crops and in summer.

“Work on the 400kV Maheshwaram sub-station, bay extensions at 400kV Dichpally sub-station and the connected lines, which hold key for availing Chhattisgarh power, is progressing swiftly and the executing agencies have been told to complete works by November-end,” Mr. Rao said adding that even if delayed by a couple of weeks, it would match the completion of Wardha-Dichpally-Maheshwaram transmission line.