Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the State Government would constitute Telangana State Backward Classes Commission. He directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to initiate the process towards it.

The BC Commission would study the socio-economic conditions of the communities and recommend programmes to the government for improving their living standards.

In a meeting held here on the welfare of Backward Classes, he asked the officials to prepare plans with focus on improving the living standards of the BC communities. Minister for BC Welfare Jogu Ramanna, Principal Secretary S. Narsing Rao, Special Secretaries P. Rajasekhar Reddy and K. Bhoopal Reddy and others attended the meeting.

Stating that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure better future for future generations of BCs, the Chief Minister said one residential college each for BCs would be established in all the 119 Assembly Constituencies to begin with and steps would be taken for better management of BC Study Circles as part of the special plan. Accordingly, appropriate funds would be allocated for BC welfare in the next budget.

He felt that ensuring better future to BC communities, who comprise half of the society, would be possible only by offering them good education facilities. The State Government is ready to spend any amount for good education of BC students, he said.

Mr. Rao directed the officials to commence one residential college each for them in every constituency from the next academic year itself.

The Chief Minister told the officials to allocate half seats each to boys and girls in every residential school and wanted them to complete appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff, finding accommodation for schools and hostels, and finalising syllabus before the commencement of the next academic year itself.

Police Commissionerates

The Chief Minister announced setting up police commissionerates for Nizamabad and Karimnagar cities keeping in view their growth as municipal corporations, increasing population and others.

The State Cabinet would meet on September 26 to discuss the issues related to setting up of BC Commission and sanction of new police commissionerates among others.

119 residential schools for BCs from the next academic year