Government to take a call on all suggestions and objection by the month-end

Another 10 days of anticipation and suspense will continue for those pressing for changes in the draft notification on reorganisation of districts in Telangana.

The government notified proposed 17 new districts, carving them out of the existing 10 districts, and called for suggestions and objections from people. Over 53,000 online suggestions were submitted so far.

The suggestions were mostly for shifting one mandal or revenue division from one district to the other. While not many objections were raised over proposed districts, however reservations still persist over separate Hanamkonda district and the demand is to keep it part of Warangal district.

The present Warangal district has been reorganised into four districts - Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahbubabad and Bhupalapally.

There is speculation that Hanamkonda district may be dropped but highly placed sources said that no such call has been taken.

There is clamour for creation of at least 35 to 40 new mandals and they are all under consideration. September 21 is the last date for submitting suggestions and objections and only in the last week, from September 23 to 30, a final decision will be taken.

Another demand that gained traction is to include Husnabad revenue division in Warangal from Karimnagar, according to sources.

Unanimity also eludes on the reorganisation of departments and bring down their number to bring in synergy and convergence.

“Some senior Ministers are not very supportive of merger of agriculture and allied departments. These issues are expected to be resolved at the Chief Minister level and clarity will come by September 21,” sources said.

The other nitty gritty aspects of the reorganisation - identification of lakhs of files and scanning is gaining speed so also opening of bank accounts, PD accounts, treasury accounts in every district so that fund flow will be there for departments in the new districts from October 11.

The GAD is busy with identifying about 25,000 employees to be impacted by reorganisation and information related to them so as to allot them based on the approved criteria for allotment. For now, employees will be deployed based on Orders to Serve and permanent allocation will come later.

“ We are dealing with demands on districts, mandals and revenue divisions. At this stage we don’t want to open another problem by permanently allocating employees in haste,” sources said.

In most of the districts, mandal-level staff will not be disturbed except in seven to eight districts where there is some overlap, they added.

The task force has almost completed identifying offices in the new districts. Non-functional engineering colleges and old residential buildings were identified in most of the districts except in Shamshabad and Malkajgiri.