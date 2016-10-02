Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday night and explained to him about the heavy loss suffered by the State in the recent heavy rains in the form of crop damage and infrastructure.

Mr. Rao requested the Home Minister that Deputy Chief Minister Md. Mahamood Ali, Finance Minister E. Rajender and Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma would visit Delhi on Sunday and submit him a detailed report.

The Chief Minister further urged the Home Minister to recommend generous assistance to the State keeping in mind the heavy loss suffered by it.