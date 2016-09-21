The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) wanted the government to immediately constitute the District Fee Regulation Committee (DFRC) as directed by the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference here, HSPA representatives Ashish Neredi, Aravinda, Venkat, Seema and Siva said that since the Supreme Court has now made it clear that the State Government has powers to constitute the DFRC under Section 7 of the Capitation Fees Act, the government should immediately act to save lakhs of parents from fleecing by the schools and ensure transparency in fee hike.

They said the government had been wrongly claiming that there was a stay on GO 91 and now it cannot escape from saying so as the Supreme Court has given its verdict.

They said in fact the Chief Justice of India, before whom the case was heard, also castigated the government for keeping the case pending for so long.