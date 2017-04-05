Start-up to showcase rooftop wind turbine

more-in

A start-up focused on renewable energy has come with a rooftop wind turbine and plans a manufacturing plant, in association with a Korean partner, near the city.

Explaining its features, Archimedes Green Energys CEO Gajjala Suryaprakash said the turbine is designed to work in low-velocity winds from 0.9 metre/second to as high as 14 metres/second. The prototype will be showcased at a renewable energy exhibition beginning here on Friday.

The energy generated will be sufficient to power fans and lights in a 3BHK apartment, he said, adding the product will be suitable for commercial and residential buildings as well as rural households. It can produce 1500 kWh of energy at wind speeds of 5m/s, he said.

The focus is on meeting the basic power requirement of a household, he said, pointing out that a battery also forms part of the system. Once the battery charge is above 80 per cent, a smart controller would automatically switch off the grid supply and draw from the battery. This ensures longer life of the battery and cost savings for the users unlike in the case of inverters.

Two variants

Initially, two variants — weighing 36 kg and 112 kg — with fibre reinforced, three plastic blades will be marketed. On the height at which the turbine is to be installed, he said though 10 metres were enough, the company recommended 30 metres. In high winds such as 22 metres/second, the device will stop to avoid damage to the turbine, Mr. Suryaprakash added.

The AWM Archimedes Wind Mill, using technology from The Netherlands, is to be manufactured in association with Korean firm ESCO RTS. The plant, on two acres in Medchal and entailing an investment of ₹ 50 crore to ₹ 60 crore, will be ready by September. It will have a manufacturing capacity of one lakh units per annum.

On the cost, the company would like to price it below ₹ 2 lakh, he said, adding there are also plans to come with a hybrid system harnessing solar energy as well.