The standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday passed six resolutions, which include land acquisitions for road widening works in major areas of the city.

The resolutions include acquisition of land for road widening between Punjagutta and Rajiv Gandhi statue in Somajiguda, and acquisition of a 342 sq. yard land for the construction of a flyover at Nalgonda crossroads.

The committee also passed resolutions for acquiring land in Kondapur area for road widening at two different locations. The resolutions would be sent to the State government for an administrative sanction.