The stage is set for the launch of an eco tourism project between Somasila in Kollapur constituency of Mahbubnagar district and Srisailam project.

In line with the priority accorded for the development of Somasila as a tourist attraction, the Government had already launched boating services in the project. This will be followed by the launch of the eco tourism project. Pachayat Raj Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao will formally kickstart works on the project on October 22 and a campaign would be launched simultaneously to give adequate publicity to the project.

Mr. Krishna Rao has decided to hold review meetings with the senior officials from Monday on the steps that should be initiated to strengthen the functioning of the department following the reorganisation of the districts. The meeting was necessitated in view of the large scale changes that took place at various levels in the administration after the reorganisation of the districts.

To begin with, the creation of new districts mandated the constitution of new posts of district rural development officers, district rural development agencies as also the district water management authorities. Accordingly, it was decided to streamline the work of these officials to ensure that there was no obstruction to the work flow.

The Minister who had decided to convene the meetings for three-days is expected to suggest guidelines to the officials concerned on resolving the field level problems like distribution of welfare pensions and other schemes that could crop up consequent on the reorganisation of the districts, according to an official release.