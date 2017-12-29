Spiritual ecstasy reigns supreme at Bhadrachalam temple

A sea of devotees waiting to have a darsan of the presiding deity of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam on Friday.

Devotional fervour reached its crescendo on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi as scores of devotees had darsan of the presiding deity of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple through the flower bedecked Uttara Dwaram of the shrine at Bhadrachalam in the early hours of Friday.

Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the Uttara Dwaram was thrown open to a multitude of devotees who converged at the temple before the break of dawn.

Spiritual ecstasy reigned supreme on the premises of the temple complex as the devotees paid their obeisance to the utsav idols of Lord Rama, His consort Sita and brother Lakshmana adoring the Uttara Dwaram even as Jai Sri Ram slogans echoed through the air.

Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao, Congress Deputy Leader in the State Legislative Council P. Sudhakar Reddy, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Superintendent of Police Ambar Kishor Jha and others were present.

Special Correspondent adds: Vaikuntha Ekadasi was celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour across the erstwhile district on Friday. All the Vaishnavite temples saw a huge turnout of devotees since early in the morning to have the darsan of the presiding deities.

Both young and old lined up in front of the temples to offer special pujas. Many visited the famous Raghunathalayam atop Khilla Indur; Ramalayam at Subashnagar; Jenda Balaji Mandir; Laxmi Narsimhalayam, Jankampet; Limbadri Gutta at Bheemgal and Srinivasalayam at Torlikonda.

At Venkateswaralayam on the TSSP 7th battalion premises at Dichpally, Commandant N.V. Sambaiah opened the newly-built entrance on the north of the temple amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

Special Correspondent adds: Vaikuntha Ekadasi was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam at Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Friday.

Since early morning, devotees thronged the temple shrine in large numbers to offer prayers. The temple priests performed special pujas to the presiding deities and took out a procession.

Special pujas were also performed at Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Dharmapuri in Jagtial district. The devotees took a holy dip in the Godavari and offered prayers to the presiding deity later. The temple authorities had made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth passage for devotees through seven doors of the temple for the darsan.

Devotees formed serpentine queues at all the temple shrines, particularly at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple on market road, to offer prayers to the deities on Vaikuntha Ekadasi. Police had made elaborate arrangements for the festival by deploying additional forces.

Staff Reporter adds: Vaikuntha Ekadasi was celebrated across the district on Friday. All temples were tastefully decorated with flowers and lights on the occasion.

From the early hours, a large number of devotees turned up at the temples and waited for long hours to have Uttara Dwara Darsanam. The Vaikunhapuram and Balaji temples saw a huge turnout of devotees in the district headquarters.

Staff Reporter adds: On Vaikuntha Ekadasi, the famous Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy temple saw lesser crowd than the usual weekend numbers owing to space constraint at Balalayam on the hill shrine.

The Uttara Dwara Darsanam that marks the Vaikuntha Ekadasi was arranged in the north-east direction, as placing the deity with an entrance exactly in the north proved impossible.

The darsan which was between 6.45 a.m. and 9 a.m. for devotees was closed after about 7.45 a.m., but special prayers continued.

Speaking to The Hindu, temple executive officer N. Geetha said the Balalayam, the makeshift temple after the main temple was closed in April 2016 for development, had insufficient space to accommodate long queues passing through Uttara Dwaram, and to the exit. However, the spirit of the annual festival remained unaffected.