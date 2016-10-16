Low-cost air carrier SpiceJet on Friday said it planned to add at least three Bombardier and four Boeing aircraft to its fleet by the end of the financial year 2016-17, so that it could increase its daily flight by about 10 per cent, while also introducing new international destinations.

“We have 17 planes for regional connectivity and are a major player in this space. Currently, we operate 320 flights daily with a 43-strong fleet, including flights to six countries. In the next few weeks, we will announce more routes,” CMD of the airline Ajay Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a FICCI Ladies Organisation meet here.

He said they were in talks with Airbus a nd Boeing for an order of over 100 planes, and the deal would be finalised in a month. “We will not be rushed into a decision, and while we have closed several issues related to aircraft purchase, it will not be a mix of an order to the two aircraft manufacturers,” he said firmly.

An airline that claims to be making continuous profits for a few quarters now, riding on the cresh of operational efficiency, Mr. Singh said it was mulling operations from Hyderabad to tier-II cities, including Nagpur, Calicut, and Bhubaneswar.