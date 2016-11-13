To help Nikhil Reddy, the bedridden 22-year-old, following limb-lengthening surgery, heal, a team of specialists from various institutes have come together at the behest of Global Hospital.

Mr. Reddy underwent the procedure in February this year at Global Hospital without informing his family. Subsequently, the TS Medical Council faulted the surgeon who performed the surgery and opined that the operation was not required given that Mr. Reddy stood taller than an average Indian male.

After repeated complaints of being unable to walk and pain, the hospital requested the Telangana Speciality Hospitals Association to provide help to Mr. Reddy. Accordingly, a team of four doctors was appointed to provide specialist care to Nikhil Reddy.