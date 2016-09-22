Asks him to decide on the applications filed for disqualification of E. Dayakar Rao and 11 other MLAs from TDP, who crossed over to TRS

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday said the Speaker of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly has to decide on the applications filed for disqualification of Errabelli Dayakar Rao and 11 other MLAs from TDP, who had crossed over to the ruling TRS within three months of their election. The Speaker failed to exercise powers conferred upon him by the Constitution, the court noted.

These interim orders were granted in a writ petition filed by TDP leader A. Revanth Reddy. He said that the applications to disqualify MLAs who have defected to the TRS were pending with the Speaker for a long time and without deciding these petitions, the Speaker accepted the version of 12 MLAs that they have merged without the ruling party. The bulletin issued by the Legislature Secretariat was challenged. The Speaker has to discharge the functions of a tribunal under anti-defection law i.e., the tenth schedule of the Constitution of India and he cannot sit over the applications, it was averred.

Justice Ramachandra Rao took note of the fact that in September 2015, a Division Bench of the High Court had expressed hope that the Speaker would decide on the petitions in three months. In March 2016, the merger version by the MLAs was accepted without finalising the disqualification petitions.

Justice Ramachandra Rao noted that the Speaker decided the question of merger of respondent TDP MLAs without deciding the disqualification of these MLAs when the applications regarding their defection were pending. The judge said that “prima facie he has failed to exercise the jurisdiction conferred upon by him by paragraph six of X schedule”.

The judge said that the Speaker must finalise the disqualification petitions first within 90 days.