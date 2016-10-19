Max Hypermarket India on Tuesday opened SPAR, spread over an area of 65,000 sq ft, at Paradise Mall on Nacharam-Mallapur road in the city.

This is the fourth such store in the city and 18th in the chain across the country, managing director and CEO Rajeev Krishnan said.

The other three SPAR stores are in Begumpet, Kukatpally and Kondapur.

In an interaction with press persons here on Tuesday, he said the store chain now comprises one million sq ft and the plan was to add 30 per cent more by way of new facilities.

New stores

He, however, did not specify how many new stores and the locations where they were being planned.

The emphasis, he said, was on innovating with products and technology for improving the in-store experience of the customers. Home furnishings, besides health and wellness products, are two categories on which the company intends to focus more on in the coming months.