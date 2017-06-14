Space scientists felicitated

Proud achievement: Scientists of ISRO who were part of PSLV C-37 launch in February that put 104 satellites in orbit after their felicitation by Planjery foundation. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation who were part of the team that launched 104 satellites into orbit earlier this year, were felicitated by the Planjery Foundation here on Tuesday.

Ten scientists who handled various operations, from the vehicle control to imaging, of the PSLV-C37 launch in February this year, were recognised for their contribution before a gathering of 1000-strong audience, mainly comprising school children.

The story of India’s space endeavour, captured in a video clip played before the start of the programme, had children cheering for the scientists.

Regular activity

Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Center K. Sivan, who recounted the contributions of nine other space scientists, said the launch of multiple satellites is a regular activity for ISRO.

“What was challenging for us, was to make sure none of the satellites that we had launched hit the vehicle. It was putting them into precise orbit in a short span of time that we worked on,” Dr. Sivan said.

ISRO recently successfully flight-tested GSLV-Mark III, a launch vehicle capable of putting a four-tonne payload into geostationary orbit around the planet.

Select club

This vehicle’s launch put India in a select club of countries with capabilities to launch vehicles with payloads of such mass.

“For a launch, it is not the number of satellites that we have to think about. It is the total mass that is being carried that we consider,” the Director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre said.

Union Minister for Urban Development, Venkaiah Naidu in a video message congratulated the scientists for their achievement.