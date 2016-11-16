Renovated Bogie, CBC, Corrotion , Lift Lower Shop and Singer Car Test Rig opened

South Central Railway General Manager Ravindra Gupta wanted officials and the staff at the Carriage Workshop in Lallaguda here to leverage new technology to enhance the travel comfort of railway coaches as part of the Railways endeavour to provide better service.

At his annual inspection of the workshop here on Tuesday, he went around the Centre Buffer Coupling (CBC) section, Bogie, Roller Bearing, Electrical and Lift Lower Shops, apart from the Chemical and Metallurgical Laboratory.

Mr. Gupta was accompanied by Chief Mechanical Engineer Arjun Mundiya, Hyderabad Divisional Manager Aruna Singh and Chief Workshop Manager, P. Uday Kumar.

He was given a briefing by the senior officials, especially about the working facilities, availability of manpower and their output.

He advised that the workshop be further modernized by enhancing infrastructure to modern standards and wanted it to be ranked among the top on the Indian Railways.

During the inspection, the General Manager inaugurated a renovated Bogie, CBC, Corrotion and Lift Lower Shop, a Knowledge Kiosk and Singer Car Test Rig.

The new additions he said, would strengthen the infrastructural capabilities of the workshop.