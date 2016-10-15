On June 30 this year, 13 patients who were wheeled in for cataract surgery in the hospital contracted Klebsiella bacterial infection

More than three months after a bacterial infection during surgery claimed their vision at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, the affected persons have moved court for assistance from the government.

On June 30 this year, 13 patients, who were wheeled in for cataract surgery in theatre two of the hospital, contracted Klebsiella bacterial infection that was later attributed to saline bottles used for washing the eye during procedure. Doctors treated patients with powerful antibiotics, but the resistant bacteria damaged the eye, resulting in loss of vision.

The victims lodged a police complaint against the hospital and the doctors who performed the surgery, but the case did not progress as the government had given a clean chit to the doctors. The Drug Control Authority picked over hundred samples from multiple batches. Tests on one batch revealed the samples were not sterile. A case was filed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act against the manufacturer, Nagpur-based Haseeb Pharmaceuticals. The Telangana government has set aside all stock procured from the manufacturer.

Patients, who lost their vision, however, say the government has to come forward to take responsibility for their loss given that it happened in a pubic healthcare setting.

“I used to be a farmer before, but I cannot do anything now. Just to save money, we opted for treatment in government hospital and now I lost my vision,” said 70-year-old Anji Reddy of Chevella.

Despite loss of vision, a few patients are continuing treatment at the hospital hoping for a miracle.

“I went to the hospital a few days ago and I am being given medication for the condition. However, I still cannot see from the affected eye,” said 58-year-old Ch. Manikyam of Secunderabad, who was among the 13 affected.

No hope

Others have given up hope. “Doctors we consulted after the incident told us nothing can be done about the loss of vision,” said Bharat Singh, whose 70-year-old grandmother, Arpani Bai, lost her vision in the left eye after the surgery. “All she can do now is rest. Going out in the sun or handling the stove is beyond her now as she cannot open the affected eye.”

Advocate Jitender Reddy has sought the High Court’s suo-motto intervention in the case given that the patients belong to low-income group. “Our plea is that the responsibility for the loss of these people should be fixed. Either the government or the erring pharmacy should compensate for the loss,” he said, adding his application to the court is under consideration.