Soil mounds weigh heavily on farmers

Farmer Ramesh showing a part of his field which has become useless due to a soil mound formed during Singoor canal work at Mudimanikyam village in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

Padamati Ramesh, a farmer had enough reasons to cheer as for the last one year water has been flowing from the canal adjacent to his fields.

Ramesh had lost a part of his land for digging a canal, the benefits of which is also accruing to other farmers in the village.

The government had offered him about ₹ 2.2 lakh in 2008, when the market price was roughly about ₹ 50,000.

The canal that was dug divided the Ramesh’s farm vertically. If, he has to reach the other side of his farm he has to move around.

Though the market rate of the land escalated due to water availability, a new problem arose for Ramesh. A huge quantity of soil dug up during the canal work has been kept like a mound in a part Ramesh’s field. Without compensating the farmers and without their consent, soil was piled up in the fields of farmers along the canal side.

“How can the government render our fertile lands useless by keeping soil mounds? How can we shift the soil and where to? Who is responsible for this?” asked Ramesh. Not just Ramesh, several other farmers from the village have the same grouse and allege that officials are not responding despite repeated appeals.

“I have also lost the utility of my land due to the negligence by the officials. Cases were registered against two youths recently when they questioned an irrigation officer regarding this matter,” alleged Andol Krishna, sarpanch of Chekriyal.

However, the irrigation officials refuted the allegations saying they had compensated the farmers for dumping the soil in their fields. If any case they are ready to look into the issue, said Ramulu, D.E., Irrigation.