Senior students’ word matters a lot in choosing an institution

Social status and the supplementary benefits that come with it, like improved professional standing and easy acceptability by companies are the driving forces that encourage Indian students to study abroad, revealed a global student survey done by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Intelligence Unit recently.

The QS is known for its research and its publication of World Rankings of the universities is highly acknowledged. The QS Intelligence Unit report done using 1,800 responses and 60 focus groups around the world was released recently. Indian students, to a large extent, agreed that social status is very important and they feel the society accepts them easily if they have an international degree compared to those who don’t have it. An Indian student, who gave his response, also stated that a degree from a good international university attracts companies and hiring will be easier.

The report finds some interesting aspects with regard to how the students research about the courses and universities, network using various social platforms and also the choices made based on senior’s recommendations. Among all the student groups in the world, the report found, Indian students stood out as the most proactive in establishing entirely new connections to gain insider views, often through online networking platforms such as LinkedIn.

Indian students also tend to give heavy weightage to senior students of that particular university in making an informed decision. Chintan, an Indian applicant, told the surveyors that he would think twice before applying if the feedback is negative from a current student of that campus.

Such views are corroborated by Ram of Medico Abroad, a city-based medical educational consultancy. He says aspirants prefer to talk to a senior student before making the final decision. “We also encourage them to give the contact information so that they get a better view of the college and the course. In fact, parents also prefer senior students’ advice,” he says.

While choosing a foreign university, Indian students are keen to study at an institution where their classmates are perceived as talented and hard-working, believing that such environment would spur them to realise their own full potential, the survey report reveals. At the end of the programme, the international perspective they gain matter most to students as they have work in an international environment.

The report brings an interesting observation that worldwide students have frustrating experiences with university websites. Positive encounters with universities are most often associated with a personal approach. Students in both India and China revealed that a positive experience of a visiting professor, especially if combined with opportunities for personal interaction, influences their decision on choosing the courses or the universities.