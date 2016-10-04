The Union Government is working towards introducing Small Factories Bill, 2016, for betterment of service conditions and wages of workers in the next session of the Parliament, said Union Minister of State for Labour Bandaru Dattatreya here on Monday.

The Bill, a comprehensive one, will cover many provisions listed under various Acts related to Factories Act of 1948, Industrial Disputes Act of 1947, Industrial Employment Standing Orders Act of 1946, Minimum Wages Act, 1948, Shop and Establishments Act etc., and will be applicable to units with less than 40 workers, he said.

The provisions of the Bill were discussed with workers’ unions, Committee of Ministers and it would be submitted to the Cabinet soon, he said at a media conference here.

In furtherance of ‘Make in India’ policy, the proposed single Bill would aid in ease of doing business as well as extending maximum benefits to workers. It would create conducive atmosphere to generate more employment by giving fillip to small manufacturing units, he said.

Apart from EPF Act, ESIC, Gratuity and Bonus Acts, the Bill has provisions for providing transport, safety and security to employees, including women working in the night shift.

The Bill also proposes to increase overtime from the present 50 hours to 100 hours, 12 days leave and 15 days sick leave and payment of wages through banks.

If a unit wants to retrench employees, then 45 days wages should be paid instead of 15 days, he said.

He said that the Centre also proposed very small factory concept with less than nine workers where regulatory provisions would not be applicable.

Instead of Inspector, Facilitator would monitor these units, including the health and safety of workers. Such units would have web-based inspection system, he added.