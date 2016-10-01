Within 24 hours of the killing of a youngster Lalith Aditya at Vanasthalipuram, police caught three persons -including his two brothers-in-law- on Friday for their alleged involvement in the brutal murder.

The accused, A. Yashwanth Reddy, 23, and his sibling A. Prashanth Reddy, 22, told the police that they eliminated Aditya as he was subjecting their sister Susmitha Reddy to cruelty. Along with the duo, police arrested their friend D. Saiprakash Reddy, 20, an engineering student, in the murder case.

Aditya living in Sachivalayanagar fell in love with Ms. Susmitha when she was a teenager and married her in November last year.

After the marriage, he went to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and worked in a private company.

He returned to the city with his wife a few months later but the couple developed differences on family matters. “The accused maintained that Aditya used to beat up their sister over petty issues and ill-treated her,” Vanasthalipuram Inspector S. Murali Krishna said.

Three months ago, the victim went to the house of his in-laws at Ragannaguda and picked up a quarrel with them.

He damaged articles in the house and created nuisance, the Inspector said. Susmitha’s father lodged a complaint with Adibhatla police who arrested him. He was lodged in prison then, but later came out on bail.

On Wednesday evening, Ms. Susmitha went to the house of her parents and complained that her husband had beaten her up in drunken condition. Enraged over this, her two brothers decided to eliminate him.

They attacked Aditya in his house in the early hours of Thursday and murdered him, the police said.