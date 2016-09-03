Centres will start within six months, says Rajiv Pratap Rudy

The Union Government will start Skill Development Centres in every Lok Sabha constituency within six months, said Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy and appealed to all Parliament members to take initiatives in this regard.

Mr. Rudy said that 2,500 blocks in the country did not have access to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the Government had plans to set up multi-skill training centres in these blocks and other parts of the country as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), a pet project of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

He said the Prime Minister had allocated Rs. 12,000 crore for the project for skill development and 25 per cent of those would go directly to the States that needed to send proposals. The guidelines for the States would be finalised within 15 days, he said, adding that there would be no dearth of funds for skill development as Rs. 12,000 crores was only the initial amount announced.

Later, the Minister inaugurated a Skill Development Centre started by Telangana Jagruti, which is headed by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP from Nizamabad, K. Kavitha. Mr. Rudy said the Government was looking at infusing life skills of various trades so that one could gain employment easily. “We have professors of physics and economics and why not a professor of welding,” he asked. Ms. Kavitha said Telangana Jagruthi had opened 17 centres across the State in association with the Central Government scheme to upgrade new skills among people, particularly the semi-educated and those in rural areas apart from women. She said 59 per cent of the Higher Secondary School-passed in Telangana was not part of the workforce including 10.4 per cent of postgraduates, 7.2 per cent of graduates and 6 per cent of diploma holders.

The Jagruti has identified 18 sectors including animation, tourism and hospitality, house keeping, electronics, logistics, construction and food and beverages to infuse skills among the youngsters.

Union Minister for Employment Bandaru Dattatreya requested Mr. Rudy to provide additional funds for improvement of infrastructure in ITIs in Telangana. A.P. Jithender Reddy and Asaduddin Owaisi, MPs, also spoke, BJP State president K. Lakshman and others were present.